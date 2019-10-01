Assaults increase by a fifth in a year in Kerry

The number of assault-related offences reported in Kerry has increased by 20% in one year.

The Central Statistics Office has released crime figures relating to the first quarter of this year in a number of categories, including assault, burglary, drug and sexual offences.

In Kerry during the second quarter of this year, there were 190 reports of threat to murder, harassment, assault, assault causing harm or poisoning offences.

This represents an increase of 20% over the same period in 2018, when 159 such offences were reported.

The number of reported assaults increased dramatically, increasing by 33% to 140, while the number of murder threats went from zero to 11 compared to the same period in 2018.

There were reductions in the number of reported harassments, assault causing harm and poisoning offences.

Senior gardaí in Kerry have appealed to the public in recent years to report all offences; they had queried if there was an under-reporting of alleged offences in the county.