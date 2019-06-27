Assault-related offences reported in Kerry increase by 30% in one year

The number of assault-related offences reported in Kerry has increased by 30% in one year.

The Central Statistics Office has released crime figures relating to the first quarter of this year in a number of categories, including assault, burglary, drug and sexual offences.

In Kerry during the first quarter of this year, there were 177 reports of threat to murder, harassment, assault, assault causing harm or poisoning.

This represents an increase of 31% over the same period in 2018, when 135 such offences were reported.

The largest increase in a single category was in the number of reported assaults, which increased by 77% to 128.

The number of murder threats doubled, up to four in the first quarter of 2019.

There were reductions in the number of reported harassments, assault causing harm and poisoning offences.

Senior gardaí in Kerry have appealed to the public in recent years to report all offences; they had queried if there was an under-reporting of alleged offences in the county.