Assault and harassment the most complaints from Kerry victims

Assault or harassment are the most common reasons Kerry people contact the Crime Victims Helpline.

Figures contained in the organisation’s annual report for 2018 show that 2% of all of their calls last year were from people based in Kerry.

Almost 4,463 people contacted the helpline during 2018 either by phone, email, text and post.

Executive Director of the Crime Victims Helpline, Michele Puckhaber is urging more Kerry people to seek help from them.

The Crime Victims Helpline can be contacted on freephone 116 006; by texting 085 133 7711 or emailing [email protected]