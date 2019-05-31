Aslan to perform at Rose of Tralee International Festival

Some of this year's Roses visited Tralee to help promote the 2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Aslan will be among the free concerts at this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival.

The legendary Irish band has been announced as part of the street entertainment programme for the festival which is celebrating its 60th year this August. (23rd to 27th)

The Hot House Flowers and country music star Derek Ryan will also perform free gigs.


The street entertainment, including fireworks displays and parades, will cost €350,000 and festival organisers say they need a major increase in the business contribution.

Last year, the business community in Tralee contributed €65,000, which is less than a fifth of the street entertainment budget.

 

