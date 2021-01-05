Asking prices for Kerry homes up over 15% in past year

Asking prices for homes in Kerry have risen by over 15% in the past year.

This increase is higher than the national average, according to MyHome.ie, which has released its quarterly report for 2020.

The median asking price for a home in Kerry during 2020 was €179,500, an increase of 15.8% over a 12-month period.

The asking prices for two-bedroom apartments during the past twelve months saw the greatest increase, with prices 36% higher during the fourth quarter of 2020.

The average asking price of a two-bed apartment was €150,000.

Asking prices for four-bedroom semi-detached homes increased by 12.9%, up to €210,000.

The fourth quarter saw the greatest increase in asking prices for these homes, up 9%, according to MyHome.ie.