Askeaton-based Wyeth Nutritionals Ireland Ltd seeking redundancies

Nestle-owned, Wyeth Nutritionals Ireland Ltd, has sought an unknown number of redundancies at the firm’s baby formula making factory in Co Limerick.

Over 600 highly skilled people are employed at the plant in Askeaton, which supplies most of its annual production of 40,000 tonnes of baby formula product, to China.

Nestle said in a statement it’s “proposing to make some changes through offering a number of redundancies” as part of a plan to “reshape the factory’s operations”.

It would not be drawn on how many redundancies it’s seeking.

The former Pfizer factory was sold to Nestle for more than 9 million euro in 2012.