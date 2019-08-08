In the Munster 60×30 Junior B Doubles Quarter-Final, Pat and Eamonn Lacey of Asdee will take on Penny and Jack O’Brien of Limerick, with a 7:30 start in Ballymac this evening
Asdee Pair In Munster Quarter-Final Action This Evening
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERIt looks like being a busy transfer deadline day for a number of Premier League clubs, with the window closing at 5pm.Inter...
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures/Results
RESULTSCredit Union Junior Football League Group 5 Moyvane 0-13 -v- 0-9 BealeEast Region Minor League Sponsored by Talter Jack Pub, Restaurant & Accommodation Killarney, Dr. Crokes 2-21...
Let’s Stop Using Roundup – August 7th, 2019
That’s the view of Diana who says many organisations and individuals are using the glyphosate-based herbicide to get ride of weeds. She believes this...
A Problem Shared – August 7th, 2019
Every Wednesday, Tony and Val give their thoughts on listeners’ problems.
No Extra Train Service for Kerry Games – August 7th, 2019
Irish Rail says no special train is being put on for Kerry supporters travelling to Dublin this weekend. Listeners have highlighted a number of...