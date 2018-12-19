Artwork created by Kerry children promoting road safety feature in Kerry County Council calendar

Artwork created by Kerry primary school children promoting road safety will feature in a Kerry County Council calendar.

The twelve winning submissions have been selected to feature in the council’s 2019 l Road Safety Calendar.

The winners were presented with a copy of the calendar and a Road Safety Authority road safety pack.





Pupils were invited to enter a picture containing a road safety message and twelve winners were selected from 400 entries.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Councillor Norma Foley and Deputy Chief Executive at Kerry County Council Charlie O’Sullivan presented prizes to the winning pupils this week.

The winners of this year’s competition are Kate Heaphy from Tarbert NS, Tony Dowling from Dromclough NS, Ardfert NS’s Lilly Nowak, Jamie-Leigh Donegan from Killury NS, Ella Mahony from St Teresa’s NS and Michael O’Sullivan from Scoil Dar Earca in Valentia Island.

Kyra Henderson Sixsmith from Bunscoil an Chlochair, Ciara O’Donoghue from Loughguittane NS, James Neeson from St Oliver’s NS, Pádraig O’Halloran from Castlegregory NS, Áine Newsome from Scoil Bhreac Chluain, Annascaul and Áine O’Sullivan from Lissivigeen NS were also named as winners in the competition.

The calendar will be available to download from Kerry County Council’s website: www.kerrycoco.ie.