Artists invited to take part in this year’s Kerry Visual Artists’ Showcase

Artists are being invited to apply to take part in this year’s Kerry Visual Artists’ Showcase.

The showcase is a professionally curated annual exhibition for qualified artists who are from or living in Kerry.

It recognises local talent and provides exposure for visual artists.

The event is supported through funding from Kerry County Council and the Arts Council.

Application forms are available on the Kerry County Council website and are only accepted by emailing [email protected]

The deadline for applications is 4pm on March 6th.