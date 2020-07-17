Arthur James Parkinson, Knocknakilla, Kilflynn

Dearest son of the late Richard and Lil and loving brother of Elizabeth and the late Frances (Mc Adam). Sadly missed by his family, his niece Lorraine, nephews Andrew, Mark and Stuart, brother-in-law Oliver, grandniece, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Arthur with the funeral service being celebrated at 11.30am on Monday in St. John’s Church, Ashe St., Tralee and interment afterwards in the Church of Ireland Churchyard, Kilflynn. House private please.

