Lissivigeen Killarney.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place for Arthur Eoin O’ Keeffe. Arthur Eoin O’ Keeffe’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Killarneyparish.com on Monday morning at 10.30AM, burial afterwards in The New Cemetery Killarney. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE.

