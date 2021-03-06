Arrest made in Kerry linked to anti-lockdown protest in Cork

An arrest was made in Kerry this afternoon linked to the anti-lockdown protest in Cork.

One person was arrested in the county for failing to comply with Garda directions under section 31(a)(7) of the Health Act 1947, as amended.

It’s understood the person was stopped on their way to the event and refused a direction to turn back.

The arrest made in Kerry was one of six in total across the country relating to the protest, with the others across Cork city and county, and Kildare.

Checkpoints were mounted on the main roads and motorways into the City – and over two hundred officers, including the riot squad and dog units were drafted in.