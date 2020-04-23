Arrangements being made for Kerry’s newest millionaire to collect their Lotto winnings

Kerry’s newest millionaire is one step closer to claiming their life-changing prize.

The winner of last Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot of over €9.7 million has made contact with the National Lottery headquarters.

Arrangements are now being made for them to collect their prize, once the current public health restrictions are lifted.

The winning €9.7 million ticket was sold in Daly’s Supervalu store in Killarney.

It’s the second big win for the store; Daly’s SuperValu also sold a winning EuroMillions Plus top prize ticket worth half a million euro last week.

The €9.7 million win marks Kerry’s largest ever Lotto jackpot win since the introduction of the Lotto more than thirty years ago.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery confirmed the lucky Kerry winner has made contact; they say arrangements are being finalised for the claim to be made once restrictions are lifted due to the on-going public health emergency.

This latest win continues the county’s recent lucky streak; two tickets worth half a million euro each, winners of the EuroMillions Plus top prize, were also sold in Sheahan’s Centra store in Glenbeigh so far this year. The tickets were sold earlier this month and in February.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery is reminded players that it has extended the period of time that winners can collect prizes to encourage people to stay at home and not require them to make any unnecessary journeys during the current public health emergency.