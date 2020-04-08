Around 700 calls to Kerry COVID-19 helpline in first week

Around 700 calls were made to a dedicated COVID-19 helpline in Kerry in its first week.

The phoneline was established by over a dozen groups in the county to help people access non-emergency and non-medical services.

The free, confidential phoneline, manned by trained volunteers, was established by the COVID-19 Kerry Community Response Forum.

It includes organisations such as Kerry County Council, the Gardaí and GAA.

The helpline was set up to support and advise people during the current public health emergency and to coordinate the community and voluntary response.

Since the service was established on March 30th, it has been contacted around 100 times each day.

People who contact the helpline are primarily seeking food, medication and fuel deliveries, looking for information for volunteers in their area and advice on cocooning and what it means.

Callers have told those running the service they are very grateful for the dedicated point of contact.

You can contact the helpline on 1800 807 009 from 8am to 8pm seven days a week.

Those who are hearing impaired or need a call-back can text SUPPORT and their name to 50555 or you can e-mail [email protected]