Around 70 awards presented in Tidy Tralee Together Competition

By
radiokerrynews
-

Almost 70 awards were presented to businesses, public buildings, estates and private gardens in Tralee last evening.

The Tidy Tralee Together Competition awards were presented at the Rose Hotel.

St Brendan’s Park claimed the large estate title, Ashgrove, Ballyvelly and Knockmoyle were joint winners in the medium category and Ballinorig Estate and Close won the small estate competition.

Special awards were also presented on the night to Tim Counihan, for his dedicated work on maintaining the Low Field, and to Manor Village, for their foresight in organising beehives in their estate.

Businesses, hotels, filling stations and private gardens were also presented with awards.

Chair of Tidy Tralee Together is Joe Moynihan

 

Tidy Tralee Together Competition Results 2019

Small Estates

Ballinorig Estate and Close – 95

Beenoskee – 94

Bellfry – 91

Quarryvale – 87

 

Medium Estates

Ashgrove Ballyvelly – 95

Knockmoyle – 95

Lohercannon – 90

Kerins Park – 89

Ashleigh Downs – 83

 

Large Estates

St Brendan’s Park – 90

Connolly Park – 87

Killeen Woods – 86

Spa Road Balloonagh Estate – 69

 

Businesses

Woodlands Caravan Park, Dan Spring Road

Tralee Townhouse

Hilsers’ Jewellers

Leahy’s Pharmacy

 

Filling Stations

Joe O’Connor’s

O’Shea’s Blennerville

Nolan’s

Corrib Oil, John Joe Sheehy Road

 

Hotels

The Ashe Hotel

The Grand Hotel

The Imperial Hotel

The Rose Hotel

Benners’ Hotel

 

Public Buildings/Spaces

St Brendan’s Church

Kerry County Council, Princes’ Quay

Tralee International Resource Centre

Tralee Garda Station

Austin Stack Park

 

Public Houses

Turners Bar

Munster Bar

Slieve Mish

 

Restaurants

Bella Bia

Denny Lane Bistro

Kirby’s Brogue Inn

 

Garden Competition

Knockmoyle

Mary Daly

John and Monica Casey

Irene Foley

Mary Foley

Helen Leahy

Ian and Bernie O’Dubaill

Matt and Peggy Scanlon

Donal and Mary Fitzgerald

 

Ashgrove

Tim O’Connor

Marie Reagan

Alex Bull

Murry Young

 

O’Rahilly’s Villas

Thomas Reidy

Mike Whyte

 

Rahoonane

Brendan Hussey

 

 

 

Ashleigh Downs

Denis and Gina Culloty

Bernadette McMahon

 

Deer Park

Anna Shet

 

Old Marian Park

Claire Connelly

 

Castlemaine Bridge

Eleanor Collins

 

Manor Village

Freda Conroy

George Lynch

Martin Walsh

Marjorie Kearney

Georgina Lynch

 

St Brendan’s Park

Elzbieta and Adam Czubinscy

John McCarthy

Theresa Elumelu

Helen O’Halloran

Mary Foley

John O’Mahony

 

Duvel Drive, Killeen

Teddy and Ina Lynch

 

Oakpark Terrace

Irene O’Donnell

 

Forge Cross

Sean Murphy

 

Blennerville

Pat and Maura O’Sullivan

 

Lohercannon

Marie Sheehan

PJ Higgins

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR