Around 70 awards presented in Tidy Tralee Together Competition

Almost 70 awards were presented to businesses, public buildings, estates and private gardens in Tralee last evening.
The Tidy Tralee Together Competition awards were presented at the Rose Hotel.
St Brendan’s Park claimed the large estate title, Ashgrove, Ballyvelly and Knockmoyle were joint winners in the medium category and Ballinorig Estate and Close won the small estate competition.
Special awards were also presented on the night to Tim Counihan, for his dedicated work on maintaining the Low Field, and to Manor Village, for their foresight in organising beehives in their estate.
Businesses, hotels, filling stations and private gardens were also presented with awards.
Chair of Tidy Tralee Together is Joe Moynihan
Tidy Tralee Together Competition Results 2019
Small Estates
Ballinorig Estate and Close – 95
Beenoskee – 94
Bellfry – 91
Quarryvale – 87
Medium Estates
Ashgrove Ballyvelly – 95
Knockmoyle – 95
Lohercannon – 90
Kerins Park – 89
Ashleigh Downs – 83
Large Estates
St Brendan’s Park – 90
Connolly Park – 87
Killeen Woods – 86
Spa Road Balloonagh Estate – 69
Businesses
Woodlands Caravan Park, Dan Spring Road
Tralee Townhouse
Hilsers’ Jewellers
Leahy’s Pharmacy
Filling Stations
Joe O’Connor’s
O’Shea’s Blennerville
Nolan’s
Corrib Oil, John Joe Sheehy Road
Hotels
The Ashe Hotel
The Grand Hotel
The Imperial Hotel
The Rose Hotel
Benners’ Hotel
Public Buildings/Spaces
St Brendan’s Church
Kerry County Council, Princes’ Quay
Tralee International Resource Centre
Tralee Garda Station
Austin Stack Park
Public Houses
Turners Bar
Munster Bar
Slieve Mish
Restaurants
Bella Bia
Denny Lane Bistro
Kirby’s Brogue Inn
Garden Competition
Knockmoyle
Mary Daly
John and Monica Casey
Irene Foley
Mary Foley
Helen Leahy
Ian and Bernie O’Dubaill
Matt and Peggy Scanlon
Donal and Mary Fitzgerald
Ashgrove
Tim O’Connor
Marie Reagan
Alex Bull
Murry Young
O’Rahilly’s Villas
Thomas Reidy
Mike Whyte
Rahoonane
Brendan Hussey
Ashleigh Downs
Denis and Gina Culloty
Bernadette McMahon
Deer Park
Anna Shet
Old Marian Park
Claire Connelly
Castlemaine Bridge
Eleanor Collins
Manor Village
Freda Conroy
George Lynch
Martin Walsh
Marjorie Kearney
Georgina Lynch
St Brendan’s Park
Elzbieta and Adam Czubinscy
John McCarthy
Theresa Elumelu
Helen O’Halloran
Mary Foley
John O’Mahony
Duvel Drive, Killeen
Teddy and Ina Lynch
Oakpark Terrace
Irene O’Donnell
Forge Cross
Sean Murphy
Blennerville
Pat and Maura O’Sullivan
Lohercannon
Marie Sheehan
PJ Higgins