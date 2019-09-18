Around 70 awards presented in Tidy Tralee Together Competition

Almost 70 awards were presented to businesses, public buildings, estates and private gardens in Tralee last evening.

The Tidy Tralee Together Competition awards were presented at the Rose Hotel.

St Brendan’s Park claimed the large estate title, Ashgrove, Ballyvelly and Knockmoyle were joint winners in the medium category and Ballinorig Estate and Close won the small estate competition.

Special awards were also presented on the night to Tim Counihan, for his dedicated work on maintaining the Low Field, and to Manor Village, for their foresight in organising beehives in their estate.

Businesses, hotels, filling stations and private gardens were also presented with awards.

Chair of Tidy Tralee Together is Joe Moynihan

Tidy Tralee Together Competition Results 2019

Small Estates

Ballinorig Estate and Close – 95

Beenoskee – 94

Bellfry – 91

Quarryvale – 87

Medium Estates

Ashgrove Ballyvelly – 95

Knockmoyle – 95

Lohercannon – 90

Kerins Park – 89

Ashleigh Downs – 83

Large Estates

St Brendan’s Park – 90

Connolly Park – 87

Killeen Woods – 86

Spa Road Balloonagh Estate – 69

Businesses

Woodlands Caravan Park, Dan Spring Road

Tralee Townhouse

Hilsers’ Jewellers

Leahy’s Pharmacy

Filling Stations

Joe O’Connor’s

O’Shea’s Blennerville

Nolan’s

Corrib Oil, John Joe Sheehy Road

Hotels

The Ashe Hotel

The Grand Hotel

The Imperial Hotel

The Rose Hotel

Benners’ Hotel

Public Buildings/Spaces

St Brendan’s Church

Kerry County Council, Princes’ Quay

Tralee International Resource Centre

Tralee Garda Station

Austin Stack Park

Public Houses

Turners Bar

Munster Bar

Slieve Mish

Restaurants

Bella Bia

Denny Lane Bistro

Kirby’s Brogue Inn

Garden Competition

Knockmoyle

Mary Daly

John and Monica Casey

Irene Foley

Mary Foley

Helen Leahy

Ian and Bernie O’Dubaill

Matt and Peggy Scanlon

Donal and Mary Fitzgerald

Ashgrove

Tim O’Connor

Marie Reagan

Alex Bull

Murry Young

O’Rahilly’s Villas

Thomas Reidy

Mike Whyte

Rahoonane

Brendan Hussey

Ashleigh Downs

Denis and Gina Culloty

Bernadette McMahon

Deer Park

Anna Shet

Old Marian Park

Claire Connelly

Castlemaine Bridge

Eleanor Collins

Manor Village

Freda Conroy

George Lynch

Martin Walsh

Marjorie Kearney

Georgina Lynch

St Brendan’s Park

Elzbieta and Adam Czubinscy

John McCarthy

Theresa Elumelu

Helen O’Halloran

Mary Foley

John O’Mahony

Duvel Drive, Killeen

Teddy and Ina Lynch

Oakpark Terrace

Irene O’Donnell

Forge Cross

Sean Murphy

Blennerville

Pat and Maura O’Sullivan

Lohercannon

Marie Sheehan

PJ Higgins