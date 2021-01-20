Around 46% of Kerry is covered by conservation status

Around 46% of Kerry is either in a Special Area of Conservation or Special Protection Area.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris says there is a lack of knowledge around the status and significance of such areas.

She says these places are vulnerable to anti-social behaviour such as illegal dumping, lurching and the use of scramblers in sand dunes.

Cllr Ferris called on Kerry County Council to erect a series of educational notice boards at key locations; the council said it will discuss the matter with the National Parks and Wildlife Service which has responsibility for such areas.