The government has been accused of throwing farmers under the bus with the Mercosur trade deal.

Farmers, including around 150 from Kerry, are protesting outside the Dáil as the house prepares to debate a motion on rejecting Mercosur this evening.

The deal would see greater access to the EU market for four South American countries, with farmers fearing it will undermine their exports.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has tabled a motion calling for it to be rejected by the Dáil: