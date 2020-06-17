Around 100 Kerry pubs to re-open at the end of the month

The Kerry Chair of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland believes guidelines for the reopening of pubs will create division within the sector.

From June 29th, pubs which serve a substantial meal costing at least €9 will be allowed to reopen; customers will be limited to 90 minutes on the premises and must eat while there.

Kerry Chair of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, Christy Walsh, says these guidelines are archaic, could be difficult to police and will lead to confusion.

He says publicans are happy with staff training and hygiene requirements in the reopening guidelines.

Around 100 of the 300 VFI pubs in Kerry serve food.

Christy Walsh says allowing some pubs to reopen earlier as they serve food could cause a rift in the industry: