Armistice Day Commemoration, St. John the Baptist Church, Valentia Island Sunday 11th November

Armistice Day Commemoration, St. John the Baptist Church, Valentia Island 3pm Sunday 11th November – Musical recital with historical introduction & projections. All welcome. Supported by Kerry County Council and the Department of Culture.

