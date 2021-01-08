All areas in Kerry now have very high rates of COVID-19.

During the pandemic, the 14-day incidence rate across local electoral areas varied wildly; in October, North Kerry had among the highest rates nationwide, while West Kerry was the least affected area in the Republic.

Over Christmas, the Kenmare LEA – including the Iveragh Peninsula – had the highest rate in Munster, while North Kerry’s rate was the county’s lowest.

During the fortnight up to January 4th, there were increases in the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in five of the six local electoral areas.

Kenmare LEA, stretching from Killorglin to Kilgarvan and including the Iveragh Peninsula, recorded a minor decrease, down from a province-high to 607 cases per population (152 new cases).

Killarney LEA has a rate of 713 per population with 211 new cases, while Tralee LEA has a rate of 678, following 224 new cases.

The Castleisland LEA has a rate of 537, following 92 new cases, while Chorca Dhuibhne LEA has a rate of 529, with 75 new cases.

The Listowel LEA – once among the highest in the Republic – has the lowest 14-day incidence rate in Kerry at 310, having recorded 89 new cases over the fortnight.

For context, during the height of the second wave at the end of October, Kerry had a 14-day rate of 273 per population.

Over the two-week period up to January 4th, there were 843 new cases in Kerry, a doubling of cases in consecutive weeks.