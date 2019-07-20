Areas in Kerry could be deemed rent pressure zones as they’re being monitored by the Residential Tenancies Board.

Tralee Area President for St Vincent de Paul, Paddy Kevane recently called for Tralee and Dingle to be included in such zones, after it was revealed it’s costing €1,000 to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Dingle.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says the criteria for rent pressure zones has changed, and areas all over the country are being monitored every three months.

Speaking on a visit to the county, he says if parts of Kerry are found to have rents increasing at excessive rates, they could be deemed rent pressure zones.