Ardfert Community Council launches major fundraiser to develop community hall

Ardfert Community Council has launched a major fundraiser in an effort to develop a community hall and sports facilities.

The main prize in the draw is a four-bedroomed semi-detached house in Killarney worth over €350,000.

A total of 10,000 tickets are on sale for the draw, with all money raised going towards developing a multi discipline sports and community hall, an all-weather astro pitch, a full size grass pitch, and other facilities.

Ursula Barrett of Ardfert Community Council says by people entering the draw to win a house, they’re supporting a community project in Ardfert.