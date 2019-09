The second annual Architecture Kerry festival takes place this weekend.

It aims to celebrate Kerry’s architectural heritage and will include talks, free guided tours, exhibitions, workshops and family events.

Thirty different buildings and sites in the county will be accessible as part of the festival.

The Slate House in Ballybunion, the ARK Building at Astellas, Kerry lighthouses, Siamsa Tíre and the government offices in Killarney, are among the buildings opening up to the public.