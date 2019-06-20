Archaeological work along Listowel bypass site will not delay opening of the road

Archaeological work along the site of the Listowel bypass will not delay the opening of the road.

Work on the N69 Listowel bypass is due to begin in March 2020 and construction is expected to last between 18 and 24 months.

It will comprise of a 5.95km western and northern bypass of Listowel town, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

AMS Senior Archaeologist Fintan Walsh says they have made a number of discoveries along the route.

It is anticipated all excavation works will be completed by the end of the summer; and Mr Walsh says it will not delay the bypass project.

He explains what the investigations have found: