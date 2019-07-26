Archaeological sites discovered along Listowel Bypass route to open to public

Archaeological sites discovered along the route of the Listowel Bypass will open for the public to view next week.

Archaeologists working on behalf of Kerry County Council have uncovered prehistoric cooking sites, charcoal-production pits and the remains of a 19th-Century dwelling.

The public are invited to attend an open day at the site next Tuesday; archaeologists will be on hand to discuss the findings from 3pm to 6pm.

Access will be via the R553 Ballybunion Road and will be signposted from the Sive Walk.

There is no parking available at the site and appropriate footwear is recommended.