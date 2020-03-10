Arbitration Meeting Today Into Potential Warriors 6 Points Deduction

The arbitration meeting into the potential Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 6 points deduction will take place this afternoon.

Sports Dispute Solutions Ireland will hear from both Warriors and the Men’s National Competitions Committee at the meeting.

Warriors are in danger of losing the 6 points gained from wins over UCD Marian and DBS Eanna because of the issue of the registration of Andre Berry.

Going into the final rounds of games Warriors are top of the Men’s Super League table, 3 points clear of Belfast Star.