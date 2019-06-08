Aras Mhuire Nursing Home Listowel is one of the chosen charities for this year’s Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle. If you would like to cycle on behalf of Aras Mhuire you can register on ringofkerrycycle.ie and click on Aras Mhuire.
Kerry Co-op claims proposed scheme is being subjected to scare-mongering
Kerry Co-op has claimed that its proposed share redemption scheme has been subjected to scare-mongering from those opposed to the cash-in.The board of the...
Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor claims he was shafted by party colleagues
Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill has claimed this wasn’t the first time he was shafted by party colleagues.He was speaking after the election of...
Kerry court forced to show CCTV footage on a laptop
A Kerry court will be forced to show CCTV footage on a laptop.The situation was highlighted today in Kenmare District Court, where newly elected...
In Business – June 6th, 2019
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Castlemaine woman Clodagh Shannon about her food and fitness trackers, Nonna Diary; Rory McCarthy of Camo’s Artisan Foods...
Agritime – June 6th, 2019
https://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/agritime0706.mp3Aisling O'Brien hears about ways to prevent a lull in your 2020 calving season, she spoke with the president of the Irish Natura and...
Ask the Podiatrist | June – June 6th, 2019
Anne Marie Horgan joins us for our podiatry spot.