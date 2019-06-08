Aras Mhuire Nursing Home Listowel is one of the chosen charities for this year’s Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle.

Aras Mhuire Nursing Home Listowel is one of the chosen charities for this year’s Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle. If you would like to cycle on behalf of Aras Mhuire you can register on ringofkerrycycle.ie and click on Aras Mhuire.

