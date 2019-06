Approved housing bodies delivered five houses in Kerry in 2018, despite delivering a total of over 3,200 nationally.

In its Housing Association Activity Report for 2018, the Irish Council for Social Housing says it delivered 3,219 homes countrywide.

It claims this equates to 38% of homes provided across the county.

Its delivery was split evenly between new builds, acquisitions and leases.

In relation to Kerry, only five homes were provided by approved housing bodies through the Part V process.