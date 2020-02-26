Applications sought for Sliabh Luachra Musician in Residence

Applications are being sought for the Sliabh Luachra Musician in Residence.

Cork County Council is seeking applications from professional Irish traditional musicians for the Sliabh Luachra region which includes parts of Kerry, Cork and Limerick.

The deadline is February 28th.

Further information is available here at https://www.corkcoco.ie/en/arts-heritage-irish-language/residency-programmes.

The residency is supported by Cork County Arts Office, Kerry Arts Office, Limerick City and County Arts Office and the Arts Council.