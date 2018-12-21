Applications sought for funding for Kerry angling projects

Inland Fisheries Ireland has announced that funding is available for angling projects and events in Kerry for 2019.

This year, 62 events in Ireland and ten teams representing the country overseas were given €30,000 in support.

In Kerry, support was given to the Tralee Bay Sea Angling Club’s Tag a Ray event and the Irish Federation of Sea Anglers Youth Initiation Day.





Applications for funding for 2019 can be made until January 18th next.

All applications can be made online at https://www.fisheriesireland.ie/