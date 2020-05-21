Applications sought for entrepreneur programme at IT Tralee

Applications are being sought for phase 2 of the New Frontiers programme at the Tom Crean Business Centre at IT Tralee.

The national entrepreneur development programme is aimed at start-ups with a business idea or those at an early stage looking to grow their company.

Phase two of New Frontiers is a full-time six month commitment, with one-to-one mentoring, free co-working space, and funding.

The closing date for applications is July 10th.

Those interested can contact [email protected] or http://newfrontiers.ie