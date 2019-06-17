Applications sought for Community Involvement Scheme

Kerry County Council is seeking applications for the Community Involvement Scheme.
The scheme, which will run from 2020 to 2021, encourages a joint approach with locals and landowners for the restoration of mainly local and cul-de-sac roads.
It would involve a contribution from the local community of between 15 and 30%.
Applications will be accepted until July 5th.
