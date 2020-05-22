Applications open for Restart Grant for Kerry businesses

Small and micro-businesses across Kerry are being urged to apply for the Restart Grant, applications for which opened today.

Grants of between €2,000 and €10,000 are available through Kerry County Council, for businesses that have stayed open or are reopening under phase 1 & 2 of the government plans.

Applications are now being accepted by Kerry County Council for the Restart Grant, with application forms available on the Kerry County Council website www.kerrycoco.ie

It’s hoped the funding will provide significant assistance to businesses that have stayed open, and for those who are making plans to reopen in the coming weeks.

The council is urging as many businesses as possible to take advantage of this grant, which is part of a national €250 million scheme promoted by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

To avail of the Restart Grant, applicants must be a commercial business and be in the local authorities commercial rates payment system.

They also have to have an annual turnover of less than €5 million, employ up to 50 people; and have suffered a projected 25%+ loss in turnover to the end of June.

The grant will be equivalent to the rates bill of the business in 2019, or a minimum payment of €2,000, whichever is the higher, and will be subject to a maximum payment of €10,000.

If business owners have queries that aren’t addressed on the application form, they’re encouraged to contact the Kerry Business Support Helpline on 1800 807 102 or by email [email protected]