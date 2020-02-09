Applications open for Mount Eagle Wind Farm Fund

Applications are open for funding as part of the Mount Eagle Wind Farm Fund.

The windfarm is located in the hinterland of Castleisland and connects Cordal and Brosna.

The initiative provides financial support to local community and voluntary organisations in proximity of the wind farm.

Projects across a wide range of themes can be considered for funding including education, health, environment, culture and sport.

Last year, almost €7,000 was invested in five projects in the vicinity of the wind farm.

Organisations can apply online via www.windfarmcommunityfunds.ie/