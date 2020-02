Applications are being sought for a short film bursary worth €10,000.

The bursary is funded through Kerry County Council with support from the Arts Council and is intended to foster talent, creativity and activity in filmmaking within the county.

Applicants must shoot on location in Kerry but do not have to be from Kerry to apply.

An information day will be held in Anam Centre in Killarney on March 26th.

The closing date for receipt of applications is set at 5pm on Friday 10th April.