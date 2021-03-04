Applications for National Digital Research Centre’s startup accelerator programme are now open

The RDI Hub Kerry has announced that applications for the National Digital Research Centre’s (NDRC) national startup accelerator programme are now open.

Successful globally ambitious tech startups will receive a €100,000 investment along with coaching from dedicated entrepreneurs in residence.

The RDI Hub will act as a regional centre of excellence supporting founders in the southwest.

The Killorglin-based hub will work with those undertaking the pre-accelerator programme to help them have the strongest application possible for the investment accelerator programmes.

RDI Hub CEO Liam Cronin says 2020 may have been a difficult year for startups regarding early-stage funding and investment but 2021 is already looking bright.

Startups outside of this region will be supported by our partners in Dogpatch Labs in Dublin, Portershed in Galway and Republic of Work in Cork.

The programme starts on Monday, June 21st, with the Demo Day held in September. Applications are accepted until Sunday, May 2 at 11:59pm GMT at ndrc.ie/accelerator.

Interested applicants can also hear more about the programme and ask questions at an NDRC Lunch & Learn on Friday March 5 – more at ndrc.click/AMA.