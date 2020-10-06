Application for North Kerry wind farm must go directly to An Bord Pleanála due to size

An Bord Pleanála has ruled that an application must be made directly to them for a North Kerry wind farm.

The proposed development between Ballylongford and Listowel has been deemed a Strategic Infrastructure Development due to its size.

EMPower is proposing to develop a wind farm with 12 4.2MW turbines in the townlands of Tullamore, Ballyline West, Dromlivaun and Coolkeragh, between Ballylongford and Listowel.

An Bord Pleanála’s inspector says the site is designated ‘open for consideration’ to wind farm developments in the Kerry County Council Renewable Energy Strategy 2012 and the Kerry County Development Plan 2015-2021.

The company had applied directly to An Bord Pleanála to determine if the plans would be considered a strategic infrastructure development, as defined by Section 37A of the Planning and Development Planning Act 2000.

The total power output would be 50.4MW, and the developers say this would exceed the 50MW threshold set out in the legislation; the An Bord Pleanála inspector agreed.

The inspector also said the proposal satisfies further conditions, as it would make an investment of over €50 million in renewable energy, and produce enough electricity to serve 33,000 households.

The project is estimated to provide 85 jobs during construction, and 20 highly-skilled positions during its 25-year operation.

The board agreed with the inspector, and stated the developer must now make an application for planning permission directly to An Bord Pleanála.