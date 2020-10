The High Court has approved an application seeking a judicial review of the demolition of the O’Rahilly house in Dublin.

The building linked to 1916 leader Michael Joseph O’Rahilly, who was born in Ballylongford, was bulldozed in September for the development of over 100 apartments.

Residents from the Pembroke Road Association are raising money to have the review heard in court.

Local councillors hope it will find that the building had the protections of a protected structure.