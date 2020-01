An application to build 25 townhouses in Killarney has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Killark Residential Limited is seeking to demolish an industrial building and construct 25 two-storey townhouses at the Killarney Dairies Site in Kilcoolaght.

The planning decision has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Anne Kelliher and Pat and Mary Carmody.

A decision is due in this case by the 19th May.