An application by a brewing company in Killarney has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The Killarney Brewing Company Limited had applied to Kerry County Council for permission to change the use of an existing office building to a brewery at Killalee, Fossa.

However, the application has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Aidan Forde.

A decision is due in November of this year.