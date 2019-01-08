Appeal for witnesses after woman dies in Listowel road collision

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a woman was killed in a crash just outside Listowel yesterday afternoon.

The woman – believed to be in her 50s and local – died after the car she was driving collided with a truck in Woodford, on the Listowel to Duagh road, off the main bridge into Listowel.

The road was closed until 7 yesterday evening while emergency personnel attended the scene.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured in the incident.

The victim’s body was removed to University Hospital Kerry, and anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station.