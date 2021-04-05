Appeal for witnesses to Limerick crash that claimed two lives

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to a crash in Limerick, which claimed the lives of two Kerry women.

The collision happened on Good Friday.

The crash between a car and a jeep happened on the Limerick side of Adare village on the N21 at Kilgobbin.

Mary Barry, a mother-of-four in her fifties from Tralee, who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her forties, who was driving the jeep and also originally from north Kerry, was taken from the scene with serious injuries to University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí confirmed she passed away yesterday.

They are appealing for any witnesses, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Newcastle West on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.