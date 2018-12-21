Appeal against sentence given to North Kerry farmer for manslaughter could take up to a year

It could take up to a year for an appeal to be heard relating to the sentence handed down to a north Kerry farmer.

Earlier this month, Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff was handed down a six-year sentence with the final year suspended for the manslaughter of a neighbouring farmer.

During his trial, it was heard 63-year-old Michael Ferris caused tillage farmer Anthony O’Mahony catastrophic injuries when he rammed his car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter.





The dairy farmer and the deceased had fallen out years previously over Mr O’Mahony’s use of a crow banger to protect his crops.

Mr Ferris told Gardai he just snapped on the morning in question.

On December 3rd last, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart handed down a six-year sentence to Michael Ferris, the final 12 months was suspended for three years; the sentence was backdated to April 2017 when Mr Ferris went into custody.

The family of the late Anthony O’Mahony voiced their anger at the length of the sentence and urged for it to be appealed.

The Director of Public Prosecutions today lodged an appeal on the grounds of undue leniency.

The appeal, which will come before the Court of Appeal, could take up to a year to be heard.