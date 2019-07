Gardai are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a north Kerry man.

Denis Gerard Slattery, who is known as DG, has been missing from his home in Clashmealcon, Causeway since July 23rd.

There have been several reported sightings of the 49-year-old including in Ballyduff village on Friday and in Tralee town yesterday morning.

Anyone with any information is being contact Listowel Garda Station at 068 21000 or Tralee Garda Station 066 7102300.