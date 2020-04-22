Appeal for people across Kerry not to litter

A founder member of Listowel Tidy Towns is appealing to people across the county to be responsible and not to litter.

Mary Hanlon was speaking after it was announced that the Tidy Towns competition will not go ahead this year due to COVID-19.

Listowel was named Ireland’s tidiest town in 2018, and last year it retained its gold medal and was the overall Kerry winner.

Mary Hanlon wants people to play their play and keep towns and villages across Kerry clean, despite the competition not going ahead.