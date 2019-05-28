Appeal of North Kerry manslaughter sentence to be heard in December

An appeal against the sentence handed down to a north Kerry farmer for manslaughter will be heard in December.

The appeal taken by the Director of Public Prosecutions is for the undue leniency.

In November, 63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff was found guilty by a jury of the manslaughter of Anthony O’Mahony at Rattoo on April 4th last year.





The trial heard the dairy farmer inflicted catastrophic injuries when he rammed the 73-year-old’s car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter.

The pair had fallen out years previously over the deceased man’s use of a crow banger on his land to protect crops.

On December 3rd last, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart handed down a six-year sentence to Michael Ferris at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

The final 12 months was suspended for three years; the sentence was backdated to when Mr Ferris was taken into custody in April 2017.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has lodged an appeal for undue leniency.

This appeal will be heard on December 2nd in Cork.