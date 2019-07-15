Appeal for mourners for London funeral of Ballylongford man with no living relatives

An appeal has been made to Kerry people living in London, to turn out tomorrow at the funeral of a Ballylongford man, who died without any known relatives.

John Lynch is believed to have left the North Kerry village as a small boy about 70 years ago and worked in the UK as a fitter.

He was very proud of his Kerry roots and regularly wore the county jersey in the care home where he spent his last years.

Mr Lynch died of kidney failure last month, but despite efforts by the Irish community in London, no living relatives have been found to attend his funeral tomorrow.

Brendan Vaughan, a Donegal man who’s well known in the Irish community, made this appeal on Radio Kerry’s TalkAbout programme:

The funeral takes place at the Visitation Church, Greenford Road, West London at 10 tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.