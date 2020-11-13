Appeal for motorists to change driving behaviour to prevent fatal accidents on Kerry’s roads

Gardaí are appealing to motorists to change their behaviour while driving, in a bid to prevent fatal accidents on Kerry’s roads.

So far this year, eight people have lost their lives on the county’s roads; that’s an increase on last year when six people died on Kerry’s roads.

Since 1961 when records began, 859 people have died on Kerry’s roads.

Garda Damien Callinan says if drivers reduce speed, wear their seatbelt, don’t use mobile phones while driving and don’t ever drive while under the influence, the county’s roads will be safer.

Using your mobile phone while driving, makes you four times more likely to be involved in an accident.

Garda Callinan was speaking ahead of World Remembrance Day for road traffic victims, which takes place on Sunday.

He says nothing can prepare for the devastation road traffic accidents cause: