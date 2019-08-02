Appeal lodged in relation to Killarney Racecourse entertainment venue

A decision to refuse retention permission for an entertainment venue at Killarney Racecourse has been appealed.

In June, Kerry County Council refused permission for Killarney Race Company to retain the existing entertainment venue and change of use from a racecourse ancillary structure to an entertainment facility.

Planners were not satisfied the proposed development wouldn’t cause noise pollution and would seriously injure the amenities and depreciate the value of residential properties in the area.

The Killarney Race Company has appealed this decision to An Bord Pleanala, which will give its ruling by November 26th.