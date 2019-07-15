Appeal to Kerry farmers to review Farm Risk Assessment

The Agriculture Minister and farming organisations are appealing to farmers in Kerry to be aware of the risks on their farms and minimise dangers.

Today marks the beginning of National Farm Safety Awareness week.

Last year, 15 people lost their lives in farm accidents and 12 people have lost their lives so far in 2019.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed says it is important that the entire family is aware of the dangers on farms, that everyone adheres to the Farm Safety Code of Practice and review their Farm Risk Assessment.